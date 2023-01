Maybe The Golden Globes Are Worth Watching After All

For too long, actors like Quan and Yeoh couldn’t quite overcome the invisible barrier to success in spaces not historically made for them. While the 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report from UCLA found that women and people of colour had proportional representation among film leads, there is still work to be done towards parity. This is especially true when it comes to the number of people from underrepresented communities in the director's chair: a number that is growing but still behind onscreen representation . Hollywood also continues to lag when it comes to recognising talent of colour. This was most recently — and aptly — demonstrated with the controversy that arose in 2021 when Netflix’s Emily In Paris was nominated for two Golden Globes and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You received none. The disparity in nominations between a then-critically panned TV series about a white, upper middle class character moving to Paris and donning designer duds and an acclaimed series that grappled with conversations about race, class and the trauma of sexual assault was startling for many . It reinforced the criticism that actors of colour are often forced to work harder than some of their counterparts just to be seen or reach comparative levels of fame. As Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu told GQ in a 2018 interview about Yeoh’s illustrious career: "She should have much more recognition. She should be on the same level with a Meryl Streep." Which is exactly why watching Yeoh, Quan and other creatives like Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph (at last year’s Emmy awards) *finally* getting their flowers is so monumental; we know what it took for them to get there.