The Theme Of The 2023 Oscars Was Crying

And for the actors themselves, these moments are equally as big. Among the new batch of nominees were stories of both long deserved — and long underrated — talent who never thought they’d see themselves in Hollywood, let alone winning its highest awards — meaning these are literally dreams come true. And long overdue. Everything Everywhere’s Ke Huy Quan, who swept awards season after a storymaking comeback, first got his start almost 40 years ago as a child actor alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, before moving behind the camera due to a lack of roles. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his mom for her sacrifice and support and talked about what a dream this moment was. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening. This — this is the American dream.” Who wouldn’t get emotional over that?