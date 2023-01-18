12 Of The Gayest Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Partner — From Lesbian Earrings To Crochet-Making Kits
Valentine's Day can very easily feel like a heterosexual hellscape, full of dysphoric gendered gifts and straight expectations — whether it's people thinking you're just a couple of besties or when you go out or the infamous "gifts for her and him" section on websites. But if there's one thing the queer community does is reclaim a space, and V-Day is no different. Still, it can be hard to find something that isn't drenched in straight culture, so here's where your resident non-binary lesbian shopping writer comes in with my 12 best Valentine's Day gay gifting ideas for your partner — for the she/they, they/them, he/they and everything in between. Gift them a brand-new genderless fragrance, some funky cowboy earrings, a super-cute crochet stuffed animal-making kit for the two of you to do, and voila you're set!
Nothing screams gay like a pair of funky earrings. While the very real trend is better known as "lesbian earrings," this pair of cowboy ones are sure to please regardless of their identity — sapphic-related or otherwise.
No masculine-presenting queer person can have too many Converse, that's simply the rule. If you notice this specific pair missing from your partner's collection, then it's definitely on their wishlist. Trust me.
If your boo's love language is physical touch, they'll really appreciate a special massage from you. Combined with a brand new oil and the promise of many massages in the near future, you're all set.
If your partner is a fragrance aficionado, this one by genderless scent brand Snif will definitely make them swoon. Tart Deco combines notes of black cherry, raspberry, rose, jasmine, and mimosa with birchwood, vetiver, and vanilla for a scent that's dark and rebellious with the right amount of sweetness.
For the astrology queers, there's nothing quite like getting a personalized gift all about your special day — chart details and all. Enter Birthdate candle, which is exactly that AND has a unique scent inspired by their astro details (for example, my birthday is February 11 and the scent is neroli, lavender, citron, Spanish sage, and sea flowers).
Flowers are a classic, maybe even cliche Valentine's Day gift — and while you can skip them altogether if you know your partner isn't about it — they can be made unique and special with the right arrangement. This orange-themed one from POMP might just be exactly what you've been looking for.
Half Magic, the brand started by Euphoria's makeup artist, just came out with its Winter 2023 collection, and it's what all the beauty-obsessed gays have been waiting for. Whether it's these gorgeous face pearls or the new cream-powder blush, anything from this brand will make a fantastic, euphoric surprise.
Is your partner an anxious, crystal-loving, staying-in-bed-forever type of person? There's no better gift out there than a high-quality, soft weighted blanket with added crystals. This Sunday Citizen one is exactly that, made from ultra-soft microfiber and filled with amethyst, clear quartz, and rose quartz.
Have you seen anything more sapphic than this?! If your partner enjoys staying home and their love language is quality time, there's truly no better gift than an activity you both can do together — bonus points if you gift each other the cute little crochet bee the other made!
With a cheeky reference to attachment styles, this top-rated serum from Selfmade will not only hydrate and repair their moisture barrier, but it will also manifest a secure attachment between the two of you this Valentine's day.
Whether they're a high femme or a total masc, there's nothing quite like a silky button-down. This oversized one from Montserrat NYC is the ultimate touch of sophistication.
Speaking of stylish touches, gifting this cherry necklace from Lisa Says Gah would be the perfect cherry on top of any Valentine's Day date. The darker tones balance the playfulness of the bead so it feels at once grown-up and nostalgic.
