3 LGBTQ+ Creators Show How They Express Themselves Through Makeup

Why did you choose this look?

"I really wanted to do something dramatic but on the softer side. I love playing with makeup and experimenting with new products, but I prefer to not go too dark, especially with my hair and eyes being so light. I love using one color and really running with it, so I chose pink because it's one of my favorite colors to use on the face. I was really excited to use the Juvia's Place eyeshadow palette — the range of shades for pink were just too good. Since going platinum, I've gone back and forth between whether or not I wanted to bleach my eyebrows, and because I knew I wanted to go mascara-less for this look, I decided to give it a shot just to amp up the drama.



"I think [this look] is a really accurate depiction of how I've learned to express myself with makeup. My style and overall look has changed so much within the last year, along with my self-confidence. I'm no longer in a place where I want to wear makeup every day to conceal parts of my face. These days, I really don't enjoy wearing it unless I'm pulling a look or trying something new. It was a journey to get here, but I love the artistry behind makeup. It's so much fun."