What does queer community mean to you?

Allicia: I think when I came out, I feel like that’s when I started to be able to really get to know myself and I think the queer community really gives you that space because everyone is also doing that. Everyone’s just so supportive and welcoming and it has really created a place for me to continue on the journey to be my most authentic self when things have changed for me, like gender. I’ve always felt so comfortable, so I feel like the queer community is just my home.



Jodi: If you find the right community like Allicia said, it gives you the space in the safety to explore things that you may not feel safe exploring alone, like gender or I don’t know, I drag you to sex parties. I go to these sex parties because I’m exploring what my relationship is with sex, but if I didn’t feel like I was entering into a space that was a safe queer community [I wouldn’t be able to]. I think that’s just a good metaphor of what community means to me, is giving me the ability to explore things that scare me.