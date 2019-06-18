Chances are, at least one person you know has met their partner using a dating app. Male, female, or non-binary, regardless of how you identify or what you like in bed, we all use them. And yet, most apps are still designed with only cis straight people in mind. What gives?
By its very premise, which requires the woman in a match to send the first message, Bumble assumes that its users are straight. And as a lesbian woman who's spent a fair amount of time on both Tinder and OkCupid, I can tell you that the apps aren't great at weeding out men who don't belong (sorry for the immediate swipe left, Scott, Todd, and John, but I don't know how you got here).
Of course, that doesn't mean that queer women have to stick to meeting a new love interest in lesbian bars (which are dying, anyway). In fact, I met my current girlfriend on a dating app, so I can 100% confirm that it's possible. All it takes is knowing the best ones to download and how to work with them.