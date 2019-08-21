It's 2019 and just about everyone is using online dating apps, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. So why are all of the most popular apps still designed with only straight people in mind?
By its very premise, which requires the woman in a match to send the first message, Bumble assumes that its users are straight. And as a lesbian woman who's spent a fair amount of time on both Tinder and OkCupid, I can tell you that the apps aren't great at weeding out men who don't belong (sorry for the immediate swipe left, Scott, Todd, and John, but I don't know how you got here).
Of course, that doesn't mean that queer women have to stick to meeting a new love interest in lesbian bars (which are dying, anyway). In fact, I met my current girlfriend on a dating app, so I can 100% confirm that it's possible. All it takes is knowing the best ones to download and how to work with them.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best apps for queer ladies looking for love or hookups online.