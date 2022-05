South Asian Women Are Deleting Dating Apps & They Couldn’t Be Happier

Renuka, who asked that her last name not be used, is a Toronto-based product manager who moved to Canada from India in 2019. Renuka’s parents were supportive of her career goals and never pressured her about marriage, encouraging her as she applied for MBA programs abroad. But when she struggled to obtain the scores she wanted for overseas programs, they attempted to use marriage as a way to solve her then-current problem. When relatives in the U.S. suggested Renuka get married to an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) in order to be able to study abroad more easily, her parents faltered. “All the relatives kept sending me all these matches. And at one point I think my parents were getting overwhelmed with so many matches coming in because they can't say no to the relatives or they’re going to anger them, so they asked me to look into it.”