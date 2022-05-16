South Asian Women Are Deleting Dating Apps & They Couldn’t Be Happier

Currently, she’s focusing on her content creation work, as well as making the most important person happy — herself. “I used to take anything and everything that my parents said to heart, because I think the crux of who I am is always wanting to do something that makes my parents proud,” she says. “But I finally got to a point in my life where I was like: Listen, if I can't make myself happy, then I can't make anyone happy,” she says. “Instead of maybe being upset with your parents for wanting different things for your life than you do, it's more just about explaining to them kindly. If they understand, great. And if not, it's okay because they're also just coming from a place of wanting the best for you.”