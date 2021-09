I’ll Never Be Able To Buy A Home & I’m Not Alone. So, What’s The Government Doing To Help?

Then, one day, I just knew that I’d never be able to afford a home — or at least one the size of my parents’ and paid for entirely on my own. I don’t know exactly when this shift in perspective happened, Maybe it was the first time I paid rent , which was, at the time, over 50% of my monthly paycheque . Maybe it was reading Toronto Life, where $2-million home purchases were depicted as the norm. Or maybe it was when my then-boyfriend — who was much more financially savvy and financially cynical than me — made it perfectly clear that, despite trying to save as much as we could, we would probably be renters for life . Regardless, as I headed into my late twenties it became obvious that it would be a very, very steep climb towards homeownership, meaning that any potential children I have will have Beanie Baby birthday parties in a condo most likely, and potentially a rented one at that (which is still massively privileged, I know, considering 35% of Canadians can’t pay their rent ).