A decent kitchen was a priority for us. I love to cook, so I knew we’d need a newer kitchen with updated cabinets, appliances, and plenty of counter space. (I knew we wouldn’t be able to afford the cost of a kitchen renovation.) The main floor of this house was updated 10 years ago, so the kitchen and living room have relatively new fixtures and hardwood floors, which was a draw. Something else we considered was how much the renovations for rest of the house would cost — we have an initial budget of $20,000 — and how much we can DIY. My partner is handy and we felt confident that we can take on small projects, like installing backsplash in the kitchen and ripping up old carpet, ourselves. But there are some big renos needed, especially on the second floor. The layout of the tiny bathroom needed to be totally retrofitted, and the plumbing had become crusty and clogged.