It’s been a personal goal of mine to own property since 2018, when I started working full-time after being on contract. One reason is for investment purposes : Real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth and forces you to save and invest on a monthly basis. But it took a lot of number-crunching and research for me to be comfortable with making the commitment. There are so many other costs associated with buying a condo (interest on your mortgage, lawyer fees, land transfer tax , maintenance fees) that when you compare it to rent , it can be a much higher expense. At the end of the day, I'm assuming the market will continue to hold strong and I will get a solid return when I do decide to sell. When the interest rates are as low mine is, it’s essentially “free” money, so it felt like a good time to make the leap.