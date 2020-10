I Got Married So I Could Buy A Home In Toronto

These notions are both untrue and outdated, a holdover from previous generations, who bought when the cost of owning a home was in line with an average family’s income, despite high interest rates. Today’s twenty- and thirty-somethings face both the shaky job security of the gig economy and soaring housing prices that not even a global pandemic can bring down (at least not yet ). And yet, thanks to the lessons passed down from our parents’ as well as our national obsession with real estate, home ownership is still seen as a marker of success, the most adult way to adult, and the best investment we’ll ever make. These myths are setting many of us up for failure — and a boatload of anxiety . We fret about whether we’ll ever “get into” the market, as if it’s a snotty members’ club (though I suppose it kind of is). We brag that “we bought just before things went crazy.” And we buy shoebox-sized condos just so we can own something.