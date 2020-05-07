This decision, in addition to saving my sanity and potentially my relationship, has ushered in a newfound obsession, even in a space I’ve mostly grown to increasingly resent over the four years I’ve spent in it. My bedroom — and it is, as those who have seen it can attest, very much mine, even though it is technically shared — has always been my favourite room in our ungainly, artlessly constructed duplex apartment. But because I now spend 8+ hours a day locked in it like a teenager, I’ve become inspired to make changes I’d been putting off until the lease was up: ordering a new duvet cover, filling out the gallery wall above my bed, even dealing with the pile of random crap hanging off the closet door. I still want to move, yes, but in the meantime I’ve developed a relationship with my big, street-facing window, and grown to appreciate that I can hear what feels like the whole neighbourhood’s comings and goings from the comfort of my bed.

