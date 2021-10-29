The Best Gifts For Plant Lovers On Your Holiday Nice List

With a global supply chain crisis in full swing, it's not too early to start thinking about what to gift everyone on your holiday shopping list. For the plant lover, I spent time scouring the internet for the best planters that double as decor. Whether their style is minimalist, modernist, or boho, there's something for everyone. I can't think of a better way to put their favourite plant babies on display. In addition to planters, I've rounded up some sculptural watering cans and practical shears.
For someone invested in the practical aspects of gardening, aesthetic considerations can get pushed to the side of more practical concerns, like which room gets the most light or which plants will prosper in a bathroom. Gifting a statement planter they might not otherwise invest in is a great way to support their growing hobby.
If plants are the only items on their wish list, I've also rounded up some great options from Canadian nurseries. For some more guidance on which species would best suit your recipient, consider buying a plant to match their astrological sign, or perhaps the best air purifying plants for small spaces.
Whether you're shopping for someone who bought their first house plant during Covid or an intermediate-level grower, this list of the best gifts for plant lovers has something for everyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.