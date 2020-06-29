Columnea gloriosa, aka Goldfish plant, is best known for its orange flowers that look like fat little goldfish. I love these plants for their dark and shiny leaves. And when they bloom, the orange flowers are a beautiful contrast amongst the foliage. As they grow, they can be transplanted into hanging baskets or placed on a shelf for the foliage to hang over. Native to South America and the Caribbean, they are accustomed to warm temperatures and humidity. They do not want too much direct sunlight and do best with a few hours of sunshine in the early morning or afternoon. Too much direct sun will cause the foliage to wilt and can cause sunburn. Not enough sun will cause legginess and you may not get it to bloom. The best way to encourage blossoms is to find a spot in your home with the ideal sun conditions. Water less in the winter, fertilize with a phosphorus-rich fertilizer in the grow season, keep these plants root bound until it's obvious they need to be up-potted, and remember that during the dormant season, a little cold draft helps the plant to conserve sugars which leads to more blooms. The Columnea gloriosa is also easy to propagate by stem cuttings. If ever the plant is getting too long or unruly, take a few stem cuttings and put them into water. Change the water once a week until you start to see new roots push out from the ends of the stems. Once you have roots you can introduce the stems into soil and voila! You have a new plant to grow and give away.