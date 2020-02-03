The Home Decor Trends Taking Over In 2020

I can find my dream dress on a crowded sale rack in seconds, and I know if a pair of shoes are "me" as soon as I put them on. But when it comes to styling my home, I'm pretty much helpless. It's not that I don't know what I want when I'm decorating my little apartment, it's that's I like so many trends — vintage boho and uptown chic, all the colour but neutrals only, stark minimalism alongside Jonathan Adler maximalism.
Given that I'm spending more and more time at home these days (I blame my puppy, the hygge effect, and Cheer), this is the year I've decided I'm finally going to figure out my interior design personality.
But I need some help (obvi). So, I reached out to Canada's top interior designers and lifestyle experts to see what home decor trends they're into in 2020. Here are their top trends, their favourite Canadian design brands, and their wallet-friendly tips on making over your space.