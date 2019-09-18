High Heels Are Out & Comfortable Shoes Are In, According To NYFW

Made (in)famous by the late Alexander McQueen's spring 2010 "Plato's Atlantis" collection, the dangerously high heel, or as the designer called them, Armadillo heels, were responsible for quite a few nasty spills on the runway. Even before McQueen introduced the 11-inch high boots, designers were torturing models and consumers alike with
boots heels not made for walking, but for falling... hard. Even the pros didn't survive the fad, with supermodel, Naomi Campbell taking a very public tumble during Vivienne Westwood's autumn winter 1993 show.
Luckily, apart from the occasional Lady Gaga moment, the era of the extra high heel has at last met its demise, making way for a coup d'état by footwear of the more comfortable variety. And while sneakers, clogs and flip-flops are fighting hard for the coveted #1 spot on today's runways, it's Teva's (and the like) that have really taken NYFW by storm. From platform styles at Matthew Adams Dolan to floral-embossed pairs at Jonathan Cohen, we now have enough evidence to call spring summer 2020 the season that traded in the heel for something a little more comfortable (and a whole lot safer).
Click on to see how this season's crop of designers styled Teva's on the runway during NYFW.