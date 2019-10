High Heels Are Out & Comfortable Shoes Are In, According To NYFW

Luckily, apart from the occasional Lady Gaga moment, the era of the extra high heel has at last met its demise, making way for a coup d'état by footwear of the more comfortable variety. And while sneakers, clogs and flip-flops are fighting hard for the coveted #1 spot on today's runways, it's Teva's (and the like) that have really taken NYFW by storm. From platform styles at Matthew Adams Dolan to floral-embossed pairs at Jonathan Cohen, we now have enough evidence to call spring summer 2020 the season that traded in the heel for something a little more comfortable (and a whole lot safer).