The Enduring Allure of Anne Boleyn’s Necklace

So much so that her fashion choices seem more 2021 than 1531. Today, initial necklaces are having a moment. Luxury designers like Balenciaga and Chloé have released their iterations of initial necklaces, which vary from oversized chain-link silhouettes to dainty gold charm pieces. Nameplate necklaces — which literally have a person’s name on them — have also been a longtime modern tradition. In general, monogrammed pieces are most often associated with the rich and famous, and back in the 16th century, the story was the same. According to Ridgway, initials were seen on royal accessories back then, with Boleyn also sporting an “H-A” necklace in official portraits in honour of her marriage to Henry VIII, a trend reserved for those with economic means to commission such pieces. Historians have long attempted to read meaning into Boleyn’s initial necklaces, mainly because the portraits available were created half a century after her beheading. And as Boleyn’s story keeps getting depicted in movies and shows like The Other Boleyn Girl and The Tudors, the attention to Boleyn’s jewelry just continues to grow. After all, there is a twisted poetry in Boleyn’s most famous fashion statement being an accessory she wore around the very neck that was famously severed.