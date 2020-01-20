If Netflix’s Cheer Is Taking Over A Loved One’s Life, This Is For Them



As for the cast of Cheer, a ton of members of the Navarro cheer team are involved. Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, James Thomas, Gabi Butler, LaDarius Marshall, Allie Ross, Lexis Brumback, Shannon Woolsey, and Dillon Brandt from Navarro College are all on the site. Their prices range from $15 USD a message to $50 USD, which means that a message could be a cute birthday gift for a cheer-loving friend. The most splurgy members of the team are Butler — who has over 900,000 fans on Instagram — and Harris, a fan favourite.