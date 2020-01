If Netflix’s Cheer Is Taking Over A Loved One’s Life, This Is For Them

Cameo is a website where one can pay their favourite celebrities, influencers, politicians, and more to record a short video message. Reality stars, in particular, have really made a home for themselves on Cameo. If your dream is to join Bachelor Nation, for example, Colton Underwood will send you a video for $150 USD. Jed Wyatt may even write you an original song for $50 USD. (This is pure speculation, and solely because it’s Wyatt.)