Where To Follow The Stars Of Netflix’s Cheer

The latest Netflix documentary series that people are obsessing over isn’t of the true crime variety. Instead, people are tuning in for Cheer, a six-part series about the ups and downs of the cheer team at Navarro College. In Corsicana, Tex., the Bulldogs fight tooth and nail for every tumble, dealing with twisted ankles, bruised legs, and the more than the occasional personal drama along the way.
It’s hard to watch Cheer and not feel for each individual member of the Bulldogs, all of whom come from vastly different backgrounds. Some claim that cheer all but saved their lives. Others are glad to have created a community where they can do what they love — and what they’re really, really good at.
Since Cheer is only six episodes long, we don’t get to see much of the Bulldogs’ lives after they compete in the national championship in Florida. Fortunately, you can keep up with the team on Instagram — and see what everyone is doing now.
