The Best True Crime Documentaries On Netflix

Elena Nicolaou
About once a month, Netflix breaks the internet. In the summer of 2018, for example, the streaming service blinded us with the glory of Noah Centineo. In January of 2019, we got Andy, the man willing to go the distance for his buddies in Fyre.
But Netflix's most consistent trick has been high-quality true crime documentary series that keep viewers frozen in a state of captivation. We oscillate between disgust and fascination, but remain stuck to the screen. Most recently, Netflix brought audiences uncomfortably close to the prolific serial killer Ted Bundy with Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a documentary series that features Bundy's actual interviews given on death row. The documentary took on a life of its own: By introducing a new generation to Bundy, the series spurred a fascinating conversation about the perils of mythologizing a killer.
Each of Netflix's other documentary series are equally ripe for discussion, including Abducted in Plain Sight, ignited a Twitter storm only a few days after The Ted Bundy Tapes did. Here are the true crime shows on Netflix you should watch next.
The Staircase (2004, 2018)

The Staircase was the rare documentary series that went viral before Netflix. In 2004, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's thoughtful, in-depth eight-episode documentary series shattered the true crime landscape, then populated with sensationalist cases on shows like Dateline. Michael Petersen, a middle-aged, wealthy, successful author, was charged with murdering his wife, Kathleen, in 2001. Did Petersen push his wife down the stairs? The case remains ambiguous, even with the additional reporting found in Netflix's five new episodes. You'll be arguing about this case — and the plausibility of the "owl theory" — for a while, especially once you factor in the unsolved mysteries.
Making a Murderer (2015-2018)

Arguably, Making a Murderer is the true crime documentary series that kick-started the true crime docuseries craze. Like many of Netflix's true crime documentaries, Making a Murderer is about the afterlife of a crime in the criminal justice system. Are Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey really responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach? The series spends two full seasons (and uses lots of legal jargon) trying to figure that out. Making a Murderer has also come under fire for the creators' supposed bias.
The Witness (2016)

Thirty-eight bystanders saw Kitty Genovese get stabbed by an assailant outside of her Queens apartment in 1964. No one came to help. Now, the Genovese case is remembered for the discovery of the "bystander effect." But as this documentary shows, the case is far stranger and more nuanced than people remember.
Long Shot (2017)

Long Shot is a 40-minute-long documentary about one man's search for proof of an alibi. Juan Catalan was accused of murder he didn't commit. Catalan was at a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium when the murder was committed. Luckily for him, the game happened to be recorded in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. But there were 56,000 people in the stadium that day. Would Catalan be visible on camera and prove his innocence?
Amanda Knox (2016)

You've heard about Amanda Knox's two trials for allegedly murdering her roommate during a semester in Italy — but never in her words. This intimate documentary gives Knox's perspective on the crime and trial that captivated so many people for years.
Time: The Khalief Browder Story (2017)

Many of the true crime stories on this round-up are strange and extraordinary cases. Time: The Khalief Browder Story is horrifying in its mundanity — and in showing how the slow bureaucracy of the criminal justice system can eat up a life. When he's 16, Khalief Browder is accused of stealing a backpack. He spends three years awaiting trial at Rikers Island, two of which are spent in solitary confinement. The charges were dropped, but Browder was irrevocably marred. Knowing that Browder took his life in 2015 casts a devastatingly tragic light on an already disturbing story.
Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

Abducted in Plain Sight was not made by Netflix, but reaped the benefits of the Netflix effect. Viewers were captivated by the documentary's hard-t0-believe story., begins with a growing friendship between two Mormon families in Idaho in the '70s. Two years after gaining the trust of the neighboring Broberg family, Robert Berchtold abducts 12-year-old Jan. And then he abducts her again when she's 14. Now in her forties, Jan recalls the brainwashing and manipulations she endured — and they were ultimately ignored.
The Keepers (2018)

Who killed Sister Cathy Cesnik? In many ways the most harrowing of Netflix's true crime series, The Keepers uncovers the massive conspiracy kept hidden for decades at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, MD. The conspiracy that Abbie Fitzgerald Schaub and Gemma Hoskins, now in their 60s, always believed – because they lived through it. Sister Cathy went missing after she uncovered a sex ring run by the school's priest, A. Joseph Maskell. The women featured in the documentary spent their lives trying to find justice for their traumatized classmates, and answers for Cathy.
Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (2018)

Amid all of these true crime documentaries, Evil Genius stands out in its strangeness. Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong is a singular person, who devised a singular (and unforgettable) crime. One could even say she was an evil genius. In August 2003, a man with a bomb locked to his body tried to rob a bank. Tragedy ensued when the bomb went off, killing the man. As it turns out, this pizza delivery man was an unwilling cog in someone else's scheme.
Wild Wild Country (2018)

Which of us could resist a story this wild? In the '70s, Indian guru Bhawan Shree Rajnees and 2,000 of his followers moved to a small town in Oregon to start an autonomous community. The only problem? The existing residents of Antelope, OR were skeptical of their new neighbors, who were gradually expanding their territory. So began a series of escalations, eventually resulting in a mass poisoning and a bombing. Before Wild Wild Country gets the movie treatment, study up on the actual events.
The Innocent Man (2018)

Like Making a Murderer, The Innocent Man questions the guilt of men behind bars for long-ago murders. But The Innocent Man is set apart by its cases' seriously uncanny parallels. In the '80s, the small, close-knit town of Ada, OK was devastated by the murders of two young women, separated by two years. In both instances, two pairs of men were put behind bars. All four maintained their innocence. Both cases were eventually turned into separate books of investigative journalism that questions the criminal justice system; the documentary series goes a step further. What went wrong in Ada, Oklahoma?
The Confession Tapes (2018)

After watching Making a Murderer and An Innocent Man, you may wonder: How could a false confession happen? How could so many people confess to crimes they later attest they didn't do? The Confession Tapes looks into the often brutal investigative tactics that can result in false confessions.
I Am a Killer (2018)

This provocative documentary series features interviews with eight prisoners convicted for capital murder and placed on death row. The killers speak to the crimes, their motivations, and how their lives unfolded. Some are repentant for their crimes; others, not so much.
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

Ted Bundy confessed to committing about 30 murders in the 1970s. In all likelihood, that number is much higher. This chilling four-part documentary looks into the making of an unimaginably heinous criminal. Ultimately, the documentary dismantles the long-standing myth that Bundy was charming, or special, or a legend.
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

Most films on this list focus on murder or kidnapping. This film is about a different kind of crime entirely: the defrauding of the masses via a music festival "scam." How, exactly, Fyre Fest went from being the Bahamas' answer to Coachella to a bona fide disaster is something you need to see to believe.
