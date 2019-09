The Best True Crime Documentaries On Netflix

But Netflix's most consistent trick has been high-quality true crime documentary series that keep viewers frozen in a state of captivation. We oscillate between disgust and fascination, but remain stuck to the screen. Most recently, Netflix brought audiences uncomfortably close to the prolific serial killer Ted Bundy with Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes , a documentary series that features Bundy's actual interviews given on death row. The documentary took on a life of its own: By introducing a new generation to Bundy, the series spurred a fascinating conversation about the perils of mythologizing a killer.