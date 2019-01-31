The Best True Crime Documentaries On Netflix

About once a month, Netflix breaks the internet. In the summer of 2018, for example, the streaming service blinded us with the glory of Noah Centineo. In January of 2019, we got Andy, the man willing to go the distance for his buddies in Fyre.
But Netflix's most consistent trick has been high-quality true crime documentary series that keep viewers frozen in a state of captivation. We oscillate between disgust and fascination, but remain stuck to the screen. Most recently, Netflix brought audiences uncomfortably close to the prolific serial killer Ted Bundy with Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a documentary series that features Bundy's actual interviews given on death row. The documentary took on a life of its own: By introducing a new generation to Bundy, the series spurred a fascinating conversation about the perils of mythologizing a killer.
Each of Netflix's other documentary series are equally ripe for discussion, including Abducted in Plain Sight, ignited a Twitter storm only a few days after The Ted Bundy Tapes did. Here are the true crime shows on Netflix you should watch next.