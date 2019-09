The Internet’s Crush, Noah Centineo, Seems To Have A Crush On Selena Gomez

Of course, it’s hard to tell what’s what with Centineo, considering he uses his social media to flirt with the entire internet. I mean, Centineo tweets things such as, “I should like to love you more and more each day” to just...everyone on the internet on a daily basis. But he’s been playing it uncharacteristically cool with Gomez. He hasn’t commented on or even liked any of her most recent Instagrams, though who knows what goes down in the DMs. As of publication, the two stars don’t even follow each other, so Centineo really doesn’t seem to understand Instagram flirting.