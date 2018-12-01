The Internet’s Crush, Noah Centineo, Seems To Have A Crush On Selena Gomez

Centineo posted a comment on manager Nick Styne’s Instagram picture hugging Selena Gomez, writing, “Bahhhhh she’s gorgeous.” Sorry fam, it sounds like the internet’s crush has a crush of his own.
Of course, it’s hard to tell what’s what with Centineo, considering he uses his social media to flirt with the entire internet. I mean, Centineo tweets things such as, “I should like to love you more and more each day” to just...everyone on the internet on a daily basis. But he’s been playing it uncharacteristically cool with Gomez. He hasn’t commented on or even liked any of her most recent Instagrams, though who knows what goes down in the DMs. As of publication, the two stars don’t even follow each other, so Centineo really doesn’t seem to understand Instagram flirting.
Then, there’s the fact that Gomez has made it clear that she’s happy being independent. Take her tattoo that reads “love yourself first” in Arabic. Plus, she may not have even seen Centineo’s flirtatious moment, since she has been taking a break from social media due to all the negativity that gets hurled towards celebrity accounts.
This isn’t the first time Centineo has publicly declared his love for Gomez. In September he told Seventeen, “Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever. And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way." Sounds like he’s really given this a lot of thought.
Are they star-crossed lovers or not meant to be? One thing’s for sure: we’ve been feeling some kind of way about Centineo since To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and at least now his unrequited crush means he knows how we feel every time we look at his feed.
