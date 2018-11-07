Noah Centineo Is Afraid Of Being Typecast As A Fake Boyfriend

Since his appearance in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centineo has become an overnight star and a beloved boy-next-door. But the former Disney channel actor worries that he’s being type-cast — as a fake boyfriend.
If this seems like an oddly specific role, that’s because it is. Fans of All The Boys will remember him as Peter, the fake love interest of Laura Jean (Lana Condor). In an upcoming film, The Stand-In, Centineo's character works as a stand-in boyfriend to raise money for college. The young actor has also played the role of love interest in Sierra Burgess is a Loser and the upcoming Charlie's Angels.
“That’s all I have played,” he admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor cited the acclaimed Coen brothers and Terrence Malick as influences, saying he would like to take on more complex roles in the near future. "Everything that I'm doing right now, everything that I have done or everything I have lined up are stepping stones. I'm not anywhere near where I want to be."
Centineo has come a long way, however. He began as a teen Disney actor on Austin & Ally, a role that he and his mother moved to Los Angeles for. At 16, the actor left public school to focus on his career. "I moved across the country to become an actor, not an academic type," he said. "I know myself, I'm not gonna be a mathematician or a professor."
And he does certainly seem to know himself. The young actor has embraced his soft persona; his Instagram shows him smelling flowers and drinking tea. THR put his follower count around 13 million, but this has already shot up to 15 million in the time between the interview and the article's release. Centineo’s boy-next-door image may not be where he wants to end up, but it certainly suits him for the time being.
Plus, the young actor admits to being a romantic at heart; "I love love.”
