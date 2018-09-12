Does Noah Centineo Just Live In A Rom-Com? An Investigation

If you're not at least a little bit in love with Noah Centineo, it's probably because you haven't seen his turn as jock-with-a-heart-of-gold Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before. The former Fosters actor has acquired an entire legion of new fans who swooned over Peter's sweetness (he went all the way across town to the Korean market to get his gal Lara-Jean that yogurt she liked!) but it turns out that Centineo himself might also live in the world of a rom-com.
In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Centineo revealed that he's lived through a few major romantic comedy-esque moments, including one epic Valentine's Day. He told the outlet:
"Valentine's Day two years ago, my girlfriend at the time put me on this scavenger hunt starting with the first place we met, and ending with where we fell in love pretty much. It was like a five-hour thing, and it was the most romantic thing ever."
One, we should probably find Centineo's ex-girlfriend and hire her to write the next great Netflix romantic comedy. Two, does this scavenger hunt not totally fit in the world of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, or even Centineo's other beloved rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser? It seems like a scene that could have easily been left on the cutting room floor of either film.
Centineo even has a rom-com worthy celebrity crush, who he was very happy to gush over in his Teen Vogue interview.
"I think Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever," he told the outlet. "And she's like an activist as well, and clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way."
Paging Netflix, because we now need to unite these two — at least, as onscreen love interests.
