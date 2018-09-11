Shannon Purser Confirms Noah Centineo Came Up With Sierra Burgess’s Cutest Moment

Soon, they're not going to be able to make a rom-com without Noah Centineo. Not only does he flawlessly embody the perfect first boyfriend that I certainly didn't have in high school, but he is also responsible for some of his characters' best moments. For instance, Netflix revealed last month that it was his idea to save the popcorn during his pillow fight with Kitty (Anna Cathcart) in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, and now Shannon Purser just confirmed to us that he was also the brains behind the shoulder-counting move in the movie theater in Netflix's newest release, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
In the scene, Centineo's character Jamey is on a date with Veronica (Kristine Froseth) and counts his and her shoulders as a slick move to put his arm around her — while Sierra (Purser) watches nervously from the row behind. The move was so cute that we should have known it came straight from Centineo himself.
"I think it was Noah," Purser told Refinery29. "I’m pretty sure Ian [Samuels,] our director, was just like, ‘Do something dumb and cute. Figure out a way to get your arm around Kristine, [who plays] Veronica.’ And I guess that’s just what Noah came up with."
Just like TATBILB's Lana Condor couldn't stop gushing over Centineo, Purser was just as enamoured by her co-star.
"I liked him a lot! It was my first time having an on-screen kiss, having a love interest," she told us. "So I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was like, ‘Who is this guy going to be? What’s he going to be like?’ And he is just as kind and charming as he appears to be, which is awesome."
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser is on Netflix now.
