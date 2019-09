Shannon Purser Confirms Noah Centineo Came Up With Sierra Burgess’s Cutest Moment

Soon, they're not going to be able to make a rom-com without Noah Centineo . Not only does he flawlessly embody the perfect first boyfriend that I certainly didn't have in high school, but he is also responsible for some of his characters' best moments. For instance, Netflix revealed last month that it was his idea to save the popcorn during his pillow fight with Kitty (Anna Cathcart) in To All The Boys I've Loved Before , and now Shannon Purser just confirmed to us that he was also the brains behind the shoulder-counting move in the movie theater in Netflix's newest release, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser