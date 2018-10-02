While the new movie won't be a continuation of the classic early-aughts flick, I am secretly hoping that Centineo's character will mirror the one played by Sam Rockwell in the original movie, if only because the world needs to see the man's range! Yes, Centineo can play love interest — as we know so well from his Netflix romantic comedies Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I've Loved Before — but what if he played a love interest who is also secretly evil? Or is it too cruel to an audience who sees him as too pure for this world?