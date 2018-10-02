Look who just graduated to big time movie star?
According to Variety, everyone's favorite high school bae, Peter Kavinsky — aka 22-year-old actor Noah Centineo — will step into a very highly-anticipated remake. Per the report, Centineo has joined Charlie's Angels as a love interest to one of the titular characters.
The new Charlie's Angel movie will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who stars alongside Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou as one of the three Bosleys. As for those angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will play the trio this time around. Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu starred in the 2000 film version of the classic television series, as well as the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.
While the new movie won't be a continuation of the classic early-aughts flick, I am secretly hoping that Centineo's character will mirror the one played by Sam Rockwell in the original movie, if only because the world needs to see the man's range! Yes, Centineo can play love interest — as we know so well from his Netflix romantic comedies Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I've Loved Before — but what if he played a love interest who is also secretly evil? Or is it too cruel to an audience who sees him as too pure for this world?
One thing that fans were really ready to see? Centineo as a superhero. The actor posted a video of him preparing for a costume fitting on the Warner Bros. lot, making some fans think that he was just cast in The Batman, a planned feature that will replace Gotham's current Dark Knight, Ben Affleck, with a new actor. However, upon reaching out to representatives for Centineo, they directed us to the information about Charlie's Angels — suggesting that this is what the costume fitting is really for. (Charlie's Angels is, however, a Sony film.)
Whether he's playing a villain, a hero, or just a high schooler willing to make an across-town yogurt run, more Centineo is always a win.
