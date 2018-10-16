Netflix Is Very Pleased With How Popular Their Pupils Are

Want to build your social media following? It's easy, really: Just join the Netflix family.
Per Deadline, a new chart created by Netflix reveals just how much more popular the stars of its streaming shows and films get after they make their debut on the platform.
At least, popular on Instagram.
Per the chart, Netflix's Noah Centineo — who starred in romantic comedies Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I've Loved Before — went from having less than 800,000 Instagram followers (he previously appeared on The Fosters) to having a whopping 13.4 million after his vehicles premiered. (Whoa, whoa, whoa indeed.)
It's just as impressive a stat for relatively unknown performers like Katherine Langford, who went from having around 100,000 followers prior to her starring role in 13 Reasons Why to an incredible 12.4 million. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who seemingly did not have an Instagram before Stranger Things premiered in July of 2016, now has 17.6 million Instagram followers.
"We’re also thrilled that Netflix has been a launching pad for a new generation of global stars," said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in a statement to investors, per Deadline. "When our service helps our talent develop huge fan bases… we can attract the best talent in the world."
It's worth noting that these stars are all young stars, and that young people tend to use social media more frequently than older viewers. But while it's not a perfect statistic, it's clear that starring on a successful Netflix property can skyrocket one to fame off Instagram, too. After her turn on 13 Reasons Why, Langford went on to book a YA movie and another starring role in a Netflix series, this one titled Cursed. Centineo scored a part in the Charlie's Angels reboot. Brown will be produce and star in a film series based on Sherlock Holmes' kid sister.
While I like to think that these stars would have found the right acting parts even outside of the Netflix system, we should all thank the streaming platform for bringing them into our orbit.
