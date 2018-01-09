Millie Bobby Brown made Stranger Things' Eleven a pop culture icon, and now, she has plans to place a new character into the zeitgeist. According to Deadline, Brown will star in and produce a series of films based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries.
If the name Enola Holmes doesn't ring a bell, perhaps you've heard of her older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft. The six-book series puts Enola, a teen detective, at the center of multiple mysteries. However, while her elder brothers initially dismiss the budding sleuth's skills, Enola proves resourceful, fearless, and keenly observant. She cracks codes, thwarts kidnappers, and solves puzzles, eventually earning herself a place alongside Sherlock as a praised private investigator.
Much like Eleven, Enola Holmes sounds like a character young women can look up to. She's a woman with agency who isn't afraid to take risks and go after what she wants, even when she is woefully underestimated. Sherlock is great and everything, but the world is absolutely ready to see a new twist on some of his most twisted mysteries. (In one of Enola's novels, it's Sherlock's younger sister who rescues his partner, Watson, from an insane asylum.)
Clearly, Enola is a character to get excited for, and we have to thank Brown for bringing her to the big screen. At just 13, Brown is proving to be more than just a talented young star: She's also someone making real waves in Hollywood. As recent statistics illustrate, we desperately need more film franchises with women leads, and we also need more women behind the camera. By taking on a producing role within the Enola Holmes series, Brown can help craft a character that feels authentic to a young woman's experience — and that's something we simply need to see more of.
