Clearly, Enola is a character to get excited for, and we have to thank Brown for bringing her to the big screen. At just 13, Brown is proving to be more than just a talented young star: She's also someone making real waves in Hollywood. As recent statistics illustrate , we desperately need more film franchises with women leads , and we also need more women behind the camera. By taking on a producing role within the Enola Holmes series, Brown can help craft a character that feels authentic to a young woman's experience — and that's something we simply need to see more of.