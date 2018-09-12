After All That, Katherine Langford Will Be Back On Netflix

Her 13 Reasons Why character Hannah Baker may be long gone, but Katherine Langford won't be leaving Netflix any time soon.
According to Deadline, the star of the much-discussed teen drama — who announced her exit from 13 Reasons Why following the release of season 2 — has joined the cast of upcoming Netflix series Cursed as its leading lady.
Per the report, the new show — which hails from writer/producer Tom Wheeler as well as Sin City comic book writer Frank Miller — will provide a new take on "the Lady of the Lake," a character from the legend of King Arthur. Wheeler and Miller will work on a comic book adaptation simultaneously.
Langford, 22, will portray Nimue, a teen cursed with a powerful gift who, like Hannah of 13 Reasons Why, is destined to become a tragic figure.
While this is Langford's first TV series after her breakout role in 13 Reasons Why, the Love, Simon actress has another intriguing film project in the works. She'll appear in the Aaron Starmer adaptation Spontaneous, about a world in which teens are randomly combusting. There are also rumors that she could be the subject of another Love, Simon film, as her character, Leah, is the narrator of the book's sequel from author Becky Albertalli.
Prior to the news that Langford would star in Netflix's Cursed, the actress stated that she wished to explore her musical side.
"In the next few months for me I’m taking just a second to hone my skills and to write some music because fundamentally that’s where I come from," she told W in March of 2018. "I want to take risks and challenges, and wait for a piece that inspires me like these two have."
Fortunately, it looks like Langford can return to her TV roots and make music, all at the same time.
