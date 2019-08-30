Considering its massive cast, the first season of 13 Reasons Why really centered primarily on one person: the earnest, troubled, magnetic Hannah Baker (Katharine Langford). Over the course of the season, we learned about Hannah's struggle with bullying, depression, and suicidal ideation through the lens of her classmates and teachers. 13 Reasons Why was essentially, the Hannah Baker show.
The second season takes place five months after Hannah Baker's death. The focus, now, is on the people Hannah left behind. How have their lives changed in the past months? How does the gut-wrenching trial, which exposes so many of their inner secrets, set them up for their futures? Going forward, these people will be the protagonists of 13 Reasons Why.
The season ends on a shocking cliffhanger. Just when you think the story's wrapped up, the show sets up many more plot points to unfold. This is where we left off with each major character, and where the third season of 13 Reasons Why will pick up, should Netflix announce that it's happening.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.