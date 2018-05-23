Here's How Every Character's Story Ended In 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Considering its massive cast, the first season of 13 Reasons Why really centred primarily on one person: the earnest, troubled, magnetic Hannah Baker (Katharine Langford). Over the course of the season, we learned about Hannah's struggle with bullying, depression, and suicidal ideation through the lens of her classmates and teachers. 13 Reasons Why was essentially, the Hannah Baker show.
The second season takes place five months after Hannah Baker's death. The focus, now, is on the people Hannah left behind. How have their lives changed in the past months? How does the gut-wrenching trial, which exposes so many of their inner secrets, set them up for their futures? Going forward, these people will be the protagonists of 13 Reasons Why.
The season ends on a shocking cliffhanger. Just when you think the story's wrapped up, the show sets up many more plot points to unfold. This is where we left off with each major character, and where the third season of 13 Reasons Why will pick up, should Netflix announce that it's happening.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.