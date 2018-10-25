Lana Condor's Beauty Looks Deserve A Few Love Letters, Too

Aside from being one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Condor is a beauty queen in her own right. She manages to serve countless screenshot-worthy hair and makeup moments with every appearance. She’s gone from an extra-long ponytail to an edgy bob, her cheekbones could practically blind you through the phone screen, and she isn’t afraid to tango with bright eyeshadow. Let’s just say... girl’s beauty game deserves a few love letters, too. Check out her most stunning habits ahead.