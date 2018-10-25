Lana Condor's Beauty Looks Deserve A Few Love Letters, Too

When a celeb beauty look ends up in the Refinery29 beauty team chat, it could go one of two ways. But every time a photo of Lana Condor (a.k.a. Lara Jean from the Netflix hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) drops in, it's a stream of prayer hand emoji, all-caps OMGs, and exclamation points from everyone — so you know it's good. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we find ourselves obsessing over her voluminous eyelashes and wondering if we should invest in ponytail extensions.
Aside from being one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Condor is a beauty queen in her own right. She manages to serve countless screenshot-worthy hair and makeup moments with every appearance. She’s gone from an extra-long ponytail to an edgy bob, her cheekbones could practically blind you through the phone screen, and she isn’t afraid to tango with bright eyeshadow. Let’s just say... girl’s beauty game deserves a few love letters, too. Check out her most stunning habits ahead.