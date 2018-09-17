Fall Ponytail Inspiration Straight From The Fashion Week Runway

We're mere days away from the start of fall, which means social media is already flooded with beautiful new autumnal cuts and colors begging to be copied before the first leaf falls. And while it's certainly inspiring, sometimes you just want to change it up sans commitment or salon appointments. If you're bored with your hair and neither a cut nor color is in your fall future, it's time to get creative with your ponytails.
At New York Fashion Week, prime location for spotting rad temporary changes, models were seen wearing ponytails of all lengths (and heights) on the runway. There were classic, decorated, and sky-high 'tails, and one thing's for sure — they were all fabulous.
Ready to upgrade your ponytail game? You can decorate your hair with pins from the drugstore or even tie on a tassel to jazz things up, but no matter your aesthetic, you'll find plenty of inspiration for all your fall mornings, ahead.