Bobby Pins Are The Cheapest Way To Upgrade Your Hair For Fall

In a land of hundred dollar makeup palettes and $50 lipsticks, there are plenty of bank-breaking ways to update your beauty look. Instead, people are making major statements with accessories that cost no more than $5: bobby pins. We spotted them on long hair and short hair alike, either tucked away behind an ear or deliberately stacked in a neat little row.
The pins also flatter a variety of textures and lengths, including Bebe Rexha's bob, Laverne Cox's long curls, and Megalyn Echikunwoke's cornrows. There's no shortage of ways to wear them. Check out our favorites, ahead.