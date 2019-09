Well, the secret's finally out now. MatteTrance hits patmcgrath.com on July 13, and will be available on Sephora's site, as well as seven select stores, on July 28. If you're in the business of balling, splurge on an Everything kit with all nine shades for $295. Or, grab a single for $38, or a trio for $95. The latter is grouped by shade ranges: Skin Show (nudes), Color Blitz (brights), and Viscious Venoms (deeper tones). McGrath said that she's used the products on more than just lips — she's tapped them on lids and cheeks, too, and mixed them with other Venoms. If mixing and matching gets us anywhere near McGrath's artistry level, hand us the lip brush — stat.