Update: Last month, makeup artist extraordinaire Pat McGrath launched her limited-edition Lust: MatteTrance lipstick line. And it came as no surprise when the collection sold out instantly. But for everyone that was unable to snag a shade in the initial launch, we have good news: We've just received confirmation that the lipsticks will be back on Sephora's shelves tomorrow, July 29th.
And since it is National Lipstick Day tomorrow, you have a very justifiable reason to treat yourself to one — or all nine — of them.
Originally published June 13, 2017
Pat McGrath is a living legend, backstage and beyond. It seems as though everything she touches turns to gold — and, in the case of her latest product launch, we mean that literally. Meet Lust: MatteTrance lipsticks, which come in steel black bullets with 3D gold lips affixed to the front (they're practically begging for a puckered-up selfie) and just might be the most glamorous of all her Lab kits.
The entire MatteTrance collection is filled with personal touches. Three of the nine shades are named after some of McGrath's model muses: Omi is a deep nude shade inspired by Naomi Campbell; Elson is a bright red that pays homage to Karen Elson; and McMenamy is a reddish-brown named after Kristen McMenamy. Obsessed, a vivid orange, is because "I'm always obsessed," McGrath tells us. And 1995, a beige-y nude? "It was just a major year for me," McGrath coyly explains.
But even though MatteTrance lipsticks are named after supermodels, they're designed with everyone in mind. The shades span the rainbow, flattering light and dark skin tones alike (at the launch event, the makeup artist proved it by showing a diverse group of models wearing 'em), and feel amazing on. McGrath describes them as matte, but with the feel of a satin and the look of a velvet.
MatteTrance is just another fast one the makeup guru pulled on us. She revealed that she'd been working on the products for quite some time, carrying them in her purse and using them without any of us knowing. At Prada's Resort show (where she used Elson and Obsessed on lips), models were intrigued by the paints that McGrath applied on their lips — a first, she says, as they're usually always glued to their phones while in the chair. "I'm like, 'Mind your business!" she jokes, explaining how secretive she had to be while perfecting her formula.
Well, the secret's finally out now. MatteTrance hits patmcgrath.com on July 13, and will be available on Sephora's site, as well as seven select stores, on July 28. If you're in the business of balling, splurge on an Everything kit with all nine shades for $295. Or, grab a single for $38, or a trio for $95. The latter is grouped by shade ranges: Skin Show (nudes), Color Blitz (brights), and Viscious Venoms (deeper tones). McGrath said that she's used the products on more than just lips — she's tapped them on lids and cheeks, too, and mixed them with other Venoms. If mixing and matching gets us anywhere near McGrath's artistry level, hand us the lip brush — stat.
