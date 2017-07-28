The entire MatteTrance collection is filled with personal touches. Three of the nine shades are named after some of McGrath's model muses: Omi is a deep nude shade inspired by Naomi Campbell; Elson is a bright red that pays homage to Karen Elson; and McMenamy is a reddish-brown named after Kristen McMenamy. Obsessed, a vivid orange, is because "I'm always obsessed," McGrath tells us. And 1995, a beige-y nude? "It was just a major year for me," McGrath coyly explains.