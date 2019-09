artist

Makeuplegend Pat McGrath has a knack for creating trends that do much more than take over the internet — they damn near break it. Remember the glittery lips that bombarded Instagram last year? Yup — McGrath was at the helm. Or the influx of bold blue color on the runways ? McGrath's been doing it for years. So it's no surprise that every time the makeup artist comes out with a new product from her namesake beauty line, the internet is thrown into a buying frenzy.