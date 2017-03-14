You've Never Seen Pat McGrath's Makeup Like This Before…

Makeup
artist legend Pat McGrath has a knack for creating trends that do much more than take over the internet — they damn near break it. Remember the glittery lips that bombarded Instagram last year? Yup — McGrath was at the helm. Or the influx of bold blue colour on the runways? McGrath's been doing it for years. So it's no surprise that every time the makeup artist comes out with a new product from her namesake beauty line, the internet is thrown into a buying frenzy.
After months of waiting with bated breath, McGrath's Lust 004 Lip Kits and Skin Fetish 003 Highlighting Kits were finally relaunched on the artist's website last week. But in true McGrath fashion, both kits sold out fast. We reached out to Pat McGrath Labs to inquire about potential restocks, but as of now, they have nothing in the works.
You may have already viewed our photoshoot with Pat McGrath, but what you may not have seen are two equally-inspiring videos. The products may be sold out, for now, but you can still find inspiration to use your kit in McGrath-approved ways, ahead.