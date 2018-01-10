The Best Palettes For Your Eye Color

We have a not-so-secret hoarding problem when it comes to eyeshadow palettes. Really, though, what's not to love about gorgeous colors and textures artfully arranged in a lovely package? They're not just pretty to look at, though; eyeshadow palettes can also be one of the best ways to play up your eye color. Since the shades are carefully curated by experts, it's basically a whole look in one product. The problem: How do you know which one will work best for you?
So, to find the best palettes for each eye color, we called up the experts and got their color-theory tips. Then, we pulled the top new palettes to match their suggestions. Click through to find the best picks for your peepers.