The Difference Between $130 Eyeshadow & $16 Eyeshadow

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
This summer, a handful of new eyeshadow palette launches sent quakes through the beauty community (NARS Loaded and Urban Decay Naked Heat were two big ones). They all fall within the same warm-toned color family and contain shades of burnt orange, rust, terracotta, and bronze — perfect for nailing the "sunset" and "sunshine" eyes trend that dominated both the red carpet and Instagram.
But with fall now upon us, a new color family has taken over: pink and purple. Beauty brands left and right are coming out with rosy eyeshadows that pack a punch where pigment is concerned, like Huda Beauty's Desert Dusk Palette, Natasha Denona's Lila Palette, and ColourPop's She Palette. I put all three to the test, so check out how to wear the shades in the video above.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1