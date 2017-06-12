Just when we thought this summer was all about sunset eyes, celebs are dialing it back... a few hours. Enter: sunshine eyes. This specific look is less about warm shades like peach, pink, and tangerine — and more about bright gold, yellow, and orange, all in bold gilded finishes.
The trend works with both powder and cream formulas, so long as they're metallic and not at all subtle. We've already seen it on Lily Collins (who herself called it "sunshine eyes" in her Instagram caption) as well as on Pat McGrath's muses. And, brands like Too Faced haven't stopped teasing upcoming gold launches. Sooner or later, you'll likely spot it on everyone from Shay Mitchell to Lorde, and we're so ready.
Click ahead to check out "sunshine eyes," the makeup look that's sure to dominate this summer — and looks good on everybody.