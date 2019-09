Fuzzy socks, crackling fires, piping hot cocoa, soft sweaters — what do all these things have in common? They all fit snuggly into the Danish concept of "hygge," (pronounced hoo-guh), which translates to coziness, comfort, and general conviviality. And they're probably the last thing you want near you when the temperatures rise above 80 degrees. But you can have Hygge in the summer too, says Ole Henriksen , the Denmark-born founder of the synonymous skin-care line. "You sit on your terrace or balcony and create the same environment," he says.