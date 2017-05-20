Fuzzy socks, crackling fires, piping hot cocoa, soft sweaters — what do all these things have in common? They all fit snuggly into the Danish concept of "hygge," (pronounced hoo-guh), which translates to coziness, comfort, and general conviviality. And they're probably the last thing you want near you when the temperatures rise above 80 degrees. But you can have Hygge in the summer too, says Ole Henriksen, the Denmark-born founder of the synonymous skin-care line. "You sit on your terrace or balcony and create the same environment," he says.
For us, we're holding on to Hygge in our beauty routines. First it was with our hair (which is still going strong) and now our makeup is decidedly moving toward the warmer side as well. Think: orange eyeshadow, warm brown cut creases, rose gold highlighter, and more — all of which flatter most skin tones and feel more inviting than other cool-toned variations.
Ahead, check out five of our favorite ways to embrace Hygge — on our faces.