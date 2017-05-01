Shay Mitchell Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

When it comes to finding beauty inspiration, red carpet events are some of the first places we look. Celebs have the beauty world's best and brightest pros at their fingertips, so it tends to be a parade of the latest trends. Despite the slew of killer beauty looks that grace the carpet on the regular, there are a few stars that always push the envelope. One of our go-to's? Shay Mitchell.
The Pretty Little Liars star has tried it all — from sleek, straight strands, to blond wigs — and that's just hair. "I have always been into experimenting with lipstick," the actress told Refinery29. "Give me the weirdest color and I will figure out a way to make it work."
With the help of her glam squad (makeup artist Patrick Ta and hairstylist Chris Appleton are regulars) she's managed to hit the top of countless best beauty hit lists. Despite the star's experimental nature, though, she does fall back on a few tried-and-true staples. Think: bronze underliner, voluminous hairstyles, and shadow applied with the help of a guide to ensure a crisp line — to name just three.
But don't take our word for it — you can analyze her go-to beauty tricks in the slides ahead.