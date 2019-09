Lorde Just Found A Way To Contour Without Any Makeup At All

If we had a dime for every contouring tutorial on the internet, we’d have enough money to hire a makeup artist to do the contouring for us instead. The cheekbone-sculpting, jawline-slimming technique isn’t easy; mastering it takes time, practice, and a steady, preferably uncaffeinated hand. But if you’ll do anything — anything — to get the contoured look while exerting the least effort possible, you might want to look to Lorde ’s innovative new technique. All you need is… hair. Really.