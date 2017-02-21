Lorde’s New Haircut Has Her Looking Like An Entirely Different It-Girl

Kendall Jenner and Lorde are two individuals who, despite their closeness in age, would appear to have very little in common. Kendall: major model about town, #freethenipple activist, essentially a Kardashian. Lorde: rarely shot by the paps, low-key member of Taylor Swift’s squad, brooding singer. But in a surprise twist, the unlikely duo now has one very important thing between them: a shared hairstyle. And it’s a lob.
The latest victim to my ✂️spree , this angel @lordemusic . ??✨Short hair ain't going anywhere bb's. (Neither is saying bb) Go to @maneaddicts Pinterest page for more haircut inspo + #MYOUAI hair consult at TheOuai.com to get ur personal product rec's (over 25,000 people have)! I'm sorry I can't respond to everyone's DM's and tweets. Now who is going to Coachella to see this babe in action? ???☮️?? #IGotNewScissors
Thanks to celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, Lorde and Kendall are now both sporting a similarly choppy, razored cut that hits somewhere between the chin and the collarbone for maximum dishevelment. “Short hair ain’t going anywhere,” Atkin captioned the Instagram debut of Lorde’s new look. The latest casualty of Atkin’s hair-cutting spree (her words, not ours), the singer’s new style is much shorter than her usual thick waves, but the cool, undone vibe flatters her well. It’s like we just discovered a whole new Ella Yelich-O’Connor under that wild mane.
