Kendall Jenner Reveals The Meaning Behind Her Pizza Nipple Selfie

It's somehow refreshing to know that Kendall Jenner will take time out of her day to comment on a three-month-old selfie. Jenner wrote a blog post providing backstory for a headless selfie (bodie?) in a sheer top. She used pizza to cover her nipples. From Kendall's blog: "I took this photo over the summer in New York. I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :) My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'" The pizzas came in because she took a selfie, had to pick a random emoji, and Pizza Boys is a "DJ/friend group" of which Kendall is a member. That's kind of a relief. As anyone who's graduated high school knows, people will often use pizza metaphors to unkindly describe someone else's appearance. "Pizza face," that sort of thing. Oh, and it's worth noting that Instagram is more prudish than the literal streets of New York when it comes to controlling women's self-representation. Make of that what you will.
