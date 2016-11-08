Taylor Swift & Aziz Ansari Are Twinning At Lorde's Birthday Party

If Taylor Swift and Kanye West ever need a mediator, we've found the perfect person: Aziz Ansari.
The Yeezus superfan is also thisclose to being a certified Swifty squad member. He's funny, he's likeable, he can work across the aisle. He's the only one who can bring us out of this conflict.
Ansari's also quite the fashion plate. Photos from Lorde's birthday party last night show him and Swift twinning in jungle-cat prints. Bless him for trying to make his kitty-cat pose seem badass.
The pop star shrugged off her Family Guy drama to party with birthday girl Lorde and platinum-level squaddie Karlie Kloss.
Tavi Gevinson, Mae Whitman, and Rachel Antonoff also made the guest list. The rest of us plebes, alas, did not. Whatever. Call us when Lorde turns 21.
