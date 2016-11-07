Well. Someone on the Family Guy crew certainly has it out for Taylor Swift.
Last night's episode of the animated sitcom served as a takedown of the pop star, basically accusing her of being a mean girl who dances "like an unattended fire hose" and breaks up with guys just for the songwriting material. That joke's not old (cough).
The episode saw evil baby and certified Swiftie Stewie prompting big brother Chris to ask Swift to homecoming. She accepts, they throw some uncoordinated shapes on the dance floor, and then she dumps him via a breakup anthem called "The Boy in the Giant Tux."
This is how family guy has Taylor swift dancing 😂 pic.twitter.com/yQNx0aToel— ... (@keemTyrell) November 7, 2016
“I always do this,” she says. “I ruin relationships with nice guys and John Mayer just so I can write songs about heartbreak and moving on.”
The twist is that Swift's attempts to make things right and sing happy songs are thwarted by her fans, who prefer her in heartbreaker mode. What say you, Swifties?
Okay, we may have snickered at the John Mayer reference, but was it really necessary to drag Swift so hard? Doesn't it all feel a little stale? How many "character assassinations" do we need this year?
Swift has yet to respond, but her reaction probably goes a little something this: "I would very much like to be excluded from this animated narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of."
